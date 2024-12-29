The Balearic health service's security division reports a total of 840 assaults on healthcare staff in 2024. More than two a day, 95% of these assaults have been verbal (including threats) and no more, while 18% have been a combination of physical and verbal assault or just physical.

Of the 840, 410 have been in hospitals and 406 in health centres; others have included attacks on ambulance personnel. Nurses and auxiliary nursing staff have been the victims of half the attacks. 37% of the attackers have been repeat offenders.

The total is down from 1,117 in 2023, but this decrease doesn't allay concerns. Dr. Rosa Robles is the general secretary of the College of Physicians in the Balearics and a member of a national committee for addressing assaults in the health sector. "We are worried. The figures are alarming and it is important that they are publicised, that there is a record and that they are disseminated. It is essential to raise awareness among health professionals, as aggression in the workplace cannot be accepted as normal. The data indicate the reality and quantify the problem."

Juan José Terrassa, the deputy director for health service personnel management, says that the attacks are symptomatic of greater violence in general. "The World Health Organization has referred to the most violent society in history. A violence that occurs in all areas - in education, health, social services. But there are also more cases because notifications are increasing. Professionals are more aware and report more."

There are various reasons for the attacks. Robles highlights waiting times and a health system that doesn't respond as quickly as patients would like. "It is a system that is under stress and that will not respond in many cases to the patient's expectations. The professionals end up paying for this, as they become the target of frustrations."

The IB-Salut health service offers training courses and sessions given by the National Police and the Guardia Civil. Advice includes removing throwable objects from the reach of patients, having exit routes, maintaining a safe distance and speaking in a calm tone.

"There are recommendations on how to avoid aggression and on the most appropriate actions in a conflict situation," explains Terrassa. These courses are part of a police health programme designed by the national ministries of health and interior. For Robles: "These are very positive courses for protecting oneself and for detecting warning signs that allow us to anticipate aggression."