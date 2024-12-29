A court in Palma is handling the case of a 25-year-old driver who travelled almost twenty kilometres with the car bonnet raised and who ended up giving a positive test for alcohol.
The drunk driver in Mallorca who travelled at least 19 kilometres with the bonnet up
The car finally crashed in Arta
