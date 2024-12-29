A court in Palma is handling the case of a 25-year-old driver who travelled almost twenty kilometres with the car bonnet raised and who ended up giving a positive test for alcohol.

The case goes back to June 6. Just before 4am, his Chevrolet Cruze went off the road near Algaida. One of the number plates fell off as a result of this accident. It was reported to the Guardia Civil by road maintenance workers.

Officers examined traffic cameras. These showed that the car had hit a guardrail on the MA-15 but that the driver didn't stop. Instead, he drove off with the bonnet up. They were able to follow his route the 19 kilometres to Vilafranca. The car was at times doing 80 kilometres per hour.

They couldn't obtain further images, but subsequently learned from the police in Arta that the car had crashed into tables and chairs on a bar terrace. He tested positive for alcohol and told police that he had become disorientated. He had apparently intended to drive from Algaida to his home in Palma - the opposite direction.

The Guardia Civil initially took him to a court in Manacor, where he exercised his right not to testify, having been charged with offences against road safety. The case was transferred to Palma, where a judgement by the court of instruction is pending.