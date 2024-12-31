According to the Balearic minister of mobility, José Luis Mateo, the regional government has assumed 80% of the total cost of the free travel scheme in the Balearics in 2024. The total is put at 54.3 million euros, and the minister says that contributions from the Spanish Government amount to just 14.6 million. (This means the percentage is lower than the one given by the minister.)
Balearic Government says it has paid 80% of the 'free' travel subsidy this year
Late payment by Madrid has been a regular complaint
