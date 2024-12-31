Of the hundred or so migrants to have arrived in Mallorca so far this week, two are unaccompanied girls - their ages have not been given (or estimated).

As is the case with all minors who arrive on their own, they have been placed under the supervision of Council of Mallorca social services.

This is not the first time that girls have arrived on small boats, but the Council says it is unusual. The Council currently has half a dozen girls in its care. It is now looking after a total of 441 unaccompanied minors, 361 having arrived this year, twice as many as in 2023.

The numbers have put a strain on the island's social services; the same goes for social services in Ibiza. It is becoming increasingly difficult to accommodate the minors. One option that is being considered is the conversion of a one-time munitions factory in Inca.

The Balearic Government, meanwhile, continues to look into dental testing in order to determine age more accurately.