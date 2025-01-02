Palma's Low Emission Zone (ZBE to give the Spanish abbreviation) came into force on New Year's Day. Only vehicles with environmental labels B, C, Eco and Zero Emissions can now circulate in the historic centre of the city. Vehicles without a label or with an A label are not permitted; the A label is for petrol vehicles registered before 2001 and diesel vehicles before 2006.
Palma's Low Emission Zone now in force
Two further phases will extend the zone
