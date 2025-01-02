Around 6.45pm on New Year's Day, there was a head-on collision on the MA-1030 between S'Arracó and Sant Elm in Andratx.

The driver of one of the two cars was trapped and had to be released by Mallorca Fire and Rescue. Neither driver suffered injuries needing medical assistance.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. One of them was positive for both, indications being that he was the one who had caused the accident. The test showed that he had taken marijuana and cocaine.

Cranes were brought in to remove the cars, the road having been completely blocked.