Ibiza Town Hall is processing four cases of illegal holiday letting that could result in fines totalling 2,230,215 euros.

Two of these are for a combined total of 918,962 euros and relate to inspections at the end of August.

The properties were reported to the town hall through its Linea Verde (Green Line) app. The police and personnel from the planning department investigated these for change of use from residential to tourist use contrary to municipal urban planning. In other words, they weren't registered holiday rental properties.

Visits were made to the two properties. These confirmed that there were people staying in them on holiday and that they had booked them through Airbnb.