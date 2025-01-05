Two Chilean men have been sentenced to nine years and six years respectively for having committed five robberies at luxury homes in Andratx and Calvia in 2023.

The two stole valuables estimated to have been worth almost half a million euros. A court in Palma passed a higher sentence of nine years for one of the two because of drugs that were found when a search was carried out. Two others were acquitted because of lack of evidence linking them directly to the robberies.

The two travelled from Barcelona to Mallorca in summer 2023 with the intention of committing robberies and of selling drugs. The Guardia Civil arrested one of the two at Palma Airport. He was in possession of 8,000 euros, two Rolex watches, a Breitling, gold rings with diamonds and other jewellery that had been stolen from a house in Costa d'en Blanes.

Officers searched a flat on C. Femenies in Palma. Among other things, they found tools and clothing for committing robberies and amphetamines that were kept in the freezer.