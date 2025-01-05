Two Chilean men have been sentenced to nine years and six years respectively for having committed five robberies at luxury homes in Andratx and Calvia in 2023.
Combined sentences of 15 years for robberies from Mallorca luxury homes
The robberies were in summer 2023
