In Arenal there are are basement dwellings that lack natural light and ventilation and are baking in summer and freezing in winter.

Alain Carbonell, the vice president of the Arenal Residents Association, says that the buildings with these underground units date back to the 60s and 70s. "When they were built, they had basements, commercial premises on the ground floor and flats above." The basement units were meant to have been for parking or storage. But back then they were used as accommodation for seasonal workers from the mainland.

"At that time there was no housing for everyone." However, they ceased to be used as accommodation in the 1990s. Now, it is once again the case that there isn't housing for everyone. They have been reconverted into accommodation and are rent out at crazy prices. 650 euros per month is typical, but there are units shared by groups of immigrants. These can fetch up to 2,500 euros.

One resident explains that there are ten immigrants living below him in three storage rooms. "It's not their fault. The fault lies with the owner, who lives on the same street. She rents these to them for 2,500 euros. They have no smoke extraction. My house smells of food that I haven't cooked. A motor has been installed to extract sewage, but it doesn't work and ends up coming out through my sink." He has filed numerous complaints with Palma Town Hall and the police. There has been no response. He is thinking about selling.

Carbonell adds that everything has a value because there's nothing left to build. He identifies a reason why people have to resort to living in basements. "There are whole apartment blocks in Arenal that are rented out as illegal holiday lets on Airbnb. So many homes are being lost for workers." And there are workers living in the basements. They include the likes of Erika. She's a chambermaid at a five-star hotel. Her eleven-year-old daughter lives with her. There are other children.

"Is this all legal?" asks Carbonell. "I have my serious doubts." (The land registry confirms the units are for parking or storage.) He is concerned about the safety implications. These basements date from the same era as the building that housed the Medusa Beach Club. The buildings were all constructed in the same way. There have been illegal modifications, as was the case at the Medusa, where the roof terrace collapsed, killing four people.