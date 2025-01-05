Around quarter to one on Sunday afternoon, a car caught fire some 200 metres from the Parc de Ses Estacions in Palma.

Thick smoke had suddenly started to emerge from under the bonnet. The driver stopped the car, and soon after she had got out the car burst into flames.

Vehicles parked on the road were affected, as was a set of rubbish containers. Black smoke was visible from several kilometres away.

No one was injured in the blaze. Police closed the road - C. Jacint Verdeguer - to allow Palma Fire and Rescue to deal with it.