A split in Spain's left-wing coalition government over a plan to implement a shorter working week with the same pay broke into the open over the weekend after the country's labour minister accused the economy minister of "siding with employers".
Shorter working week in Spain leads to split in the government
Minister blasts colleague
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- Ryanair under fire: Two days after aborted landing, passengers arrive in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.