Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who leads the far-left Sumar party, told state radio broadcaster RNE there were "manifest disagreements" with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party over the plan , and appealed to colleagues to

She took aim at Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, who suggested the plan should be delayed by a year to give small businesses time to adapt.

Cuerpo "must decide on whose side he is on, that of the workers of this country who ask to live a bit better, or that of employers," she said.

A source at Spain's economy ministry said the government remained committed to the plan and implementing it was "a priority".