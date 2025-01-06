If you're looking for a reasonably priced 'cortado' in Palma, some areas are better avoided. As a general rule, the further you venture from the old town towards the outskirts, the cheaper it gets. Traditional Spanish bars like Pigalle, Mavi, and Vista Alegre on Calle 31 de Desembre offer cortados for around 1.40 euros, give or take a few cents. These are classic examples of what locals call “bares de toda la vida” (timeless bars).

This rule also holds true for the pedestrian-friendly streets of Blanquerna and Nuredduna, which remain mostly tourist-free even in summer. In Blanquerna, the down-to-earth Zaguán bar is a standout, while in Nuredduna, the vintage-style Bar Mónaco is perfect for budget-conscious coffee lovers with a taste for retro charm. Even cheaper cortados can be found around the Plaza de las Columnas near Nuredduna, in the multicultural Pere Garau neighborhood, or along calle Aragon, where several Chinese-run Spanish bars offer excellent value.

The Old Town: A Pricier Option

Cortado prices rise significantly in Palma’s old town. One affordable exception is Café Barroco, where you can enjoy a cortado for 1.50 euros while indulging in board games. Cafés around Plaça d’en Coll, near the Sindicato pedestrian zone, also keep prices relatively low, with cortados costing around 2 euros. However, in more upscale areas of the old town—like Rambla, the Borne, Calle Union, or Plaza Mercat—coffee prices skyrocket.

Here, tourists and wealthier locals frequent the cafés, and spending a few extra euros on coffee is the norm. Cortados in these areas, as well as in Santa Catalina outside the city center, often cost 2.50 euros or more. Meanwhile, the touristy Plaza Major is notorious for its overpriced bars, long considered tourist traps.

Where Prices Really Soar

The cappuccino chain cafés, popular with international visitors, are among the most expensive options. Their menus are often geared towards English-speaking tourists, and cortados aren’t even on offer. Instead, a café con leche will set you back 4.40 euros—more than you’d pay at the priciest spots in Portitxol. This trendy area attracts Central and Northern Europeans, as well as middle-class Spaniards, who are willing to splurge on their coffee.