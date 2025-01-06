Palma firemen were left red faced after their fire truck, which formed part of the Three King´s parade through the streets of Palma, broke down and refused to start.

With hundreds of people watching the firemen had little option but to get out and push, as the crowded cheered Palma´s finest had little option but to turn to muscle power. Initially it was feared that tghe whole parade would come to an abrupt halt but the firemen managed to push their vehiclle away.

And this wasn´t the only incident during the big parade on Sunday. As the colourful parade minus on fire truck entered its final stages a woman in the crowd and armed with a microphone started shouting out whether anyone would like to buy a flat she owns in the Plaza Mayor.

The kings were not amused by this unusual sales pitch