Palma firemen were left red faced after their fire truck, which formed part of the Three King´s parade through the streets of Palma, broke down and refused to start.
Whoops! fire truck breaks down during King´s parade
Firemen red faced as they are forced to push their vehicle in the parade
Also in News
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- The Balearics become 'Nomadland': Homelessness swallows the working class
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- Ryanair under fire: Two days after aborted landing, passengers arrive in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.