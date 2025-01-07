The president of the Balearic Association of Agrotourism and Inland Tourism (ABATI), Miquel Artigues, says that 2024 was "an extraordinary year". Up to November, rural tourism establishments attracted 529,405 guests. They represented a 17% increase compared with the whole of 2023.
Rural tourism in the Balearics breaks all records
Germany and Nordic countries the main markets
