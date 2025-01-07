The president of the Balearic Association of Agrotourism and Inland Tourism (ABATI), Miquel Artigues, says that 2024 was "an extraordinary year". Up to November, rural tourism establishments attracted 529,405 guests. They represented a 17% increase compared with the whole of 2023.

Prior to the pandemic, the annual number of tourists was around 335,000, so this segment of the tourism market is undergoing significant growth in line with tourism growth in general. In 2024, 84% of tourists were foreign, Germany and the Nordic countries having been the main markets; the average stay was three days.

For statistical purposes, rural tourism is included in what is referred to as 'alojamiento extrahotelero'. The National Statistics Institute produces figures for this extra-hotel accommodation and mightily confusing can they be when it comes to tourist apartments. These are not holiday rentals. Some tourist apartment establishments are in effect like hotels.

For these apartments, there were 1,723,424 tourists up to November, an increase of 351,000. The average stay was five days.