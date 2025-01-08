"A miracle" was how a Palma Police officer described events at Son Costa station in Palma on Tuesday morning.

"It is not normal for a person to suffer a high voltage electric shock and a fall from more than eight metres and be alive." But the sixteen-year-old girl was alive. She regained consciousness as emergency services were arriving after 4am and asked the police: "Have you ever seen anything like this?"

She had got onto the overhead power line through a gap in a fence in order to take a selfie. She came into contact with the cable, was electrocuted and fell the eight metres. Friends called 112 and moved her to the side of the track. They could hardly believe she was alive and nor could the emergency teams. One said: "You could see the large burn, but she was awake and talking."

The shock entered a hand and exited through one of her calves. As well as burns, she suffered fractures. For now, she is in intensive care at Son Espases Hospital and, as a police officer put it, "very lucky to be able to tell her tale".