A 16-year-old girl is in a serious condition after receiving an electric shock when she took a selfie on a pedestrian crossing near the Son Costa-Son Fortesa train station in Mallorca. The accident took place at around 4 a.m., according to police sources.

The minor, on the bridge near the entrance to Son Costa, had climbed up to an elevated spot on the pedestrian crossing of the Inca train tracks to take a photograph, when she received a shock and fell to the tracks from a height of around eight metres.

The Palma firefighters, along with local police officers, rushed to the scene to help the victim, who was with a group of friends. The teenager’s friends immediately alerted the emergency teams, who rushed to the area. Firefighters rescued the minor from the train tracks and rushed in a serious condition to Son Espases hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to medical sources.

The victim suffered several fractures. The National Police have opened an investigation to try to clarify how the events occurred and officers have met with the victim’s friends.