The Palma Film Office, part of the Department of Commerce, Hospitality, and Self-Employment within the Palma City Council, processed 232 applications for audiovisual projects last year. This public service is dedicated to promoting Palma as a filming location and fostering the growth of the audiovisual industry both within the city and its surrounding areas.

The 232 applications covered a variety of projects, including 78 photography shoots, 71 projects related to documentaries, reports, or music videos, 30 commercial advertisements, 10 film projects, and 43 inquiries concerning information, permit management, and location scouting. For projects set in other parts of Mallorca, PalmaActiva also offers guidance and support.

Lupe Ferrer, Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality, and Self-Employment, highlighted the 18.37% increase in applications compared to 2023. “This growth demonstrates that Palma is an increasingly attractive destination for the audiovisual industry. These productions bring significant benefits to the local economy, including the hiring of local professionals, overnight stays, catering services, and many other business opportunities,” she said.

The President of PalmaActiva further emphasised the City Council’s commitment to supporting the Palma Film Office, noting its substantial contribution to Palma’s economy. “We will continue to provide as much support as possible to this service, which not only creates wealth for Palma but also strengthens opportunities for freelancers and businesses in the sector,” she said.

Applications came from production teams based in several countries, with the majority originating from Spain (115), followed by Germany (52), the United Kingdom (28), and the United States (9). April and February were the busiest months, with 31 and 29 productions, respectively. The Palma Film Office continues to play a vital role in promoting the city as a hub for creative industries and supporting the local economy through the growing demand for audiovisual projects.