The Guardia Civil today confirmed the deactivation of a projectile in the Mola de Fornells, Menorca, a hiker spotted it on the 7th of January and alerted the Guardia Civil. Following the alert, the Explosives Deactivation Specialist Group of the Civil Guard in Maó went to the site and located the device. Once inspected, they found that it was a 75 millimetre artillery shell several decades old and that it had not exploded at the time, so it still contained the explosive charge inside.

After the inspection and once the area where it was found was recognised, the appropriate security measures were taken and the TEDAX specialists of the Guardia Civil proceeded to deactivate it, detonating it in a controlled manner in accordance with the corresponding action protocol.

The Guardia Civil have recommended that, when this type of device or suspicious object is found, it is important that it is not handled or moved. “It should be reported as soon as possible, and it is very useful to provide the exact coordinates of the location along with an image, which will facilitate the identification of the device,” they stressed. They also pointed out the importance of adequate signposting with something that stands out from the terrain.