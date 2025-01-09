The Guardia Civil Explosives Deactivation Specialist Group in action. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/01/2025 15:59
The Guardia Civil today confirmed the deactivation of a projectile in the Mola de Fornells, Menorca, a hiker spotted it on the 7th of January and alerted the Guardia Civil. Following the alert, the Explosives Deactivation Specialist Group of the Civil Guard in Maó went to the site and located the device. Once inspected, they found that it was a 75 millimetre artillery shell several decades old and that it had not exploded at the time, so it still contained the explosive charge inside.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.