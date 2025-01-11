The newly appointed president of the Palma-based Association of Mediterranean Sailors, Bartolomé Albons, has offered to resign following revelations regarding his past convictions for drugs smuggling.

He was first arrested in 1983 when a stash of 400 kilos of hashish were found on a boat in S'Estanyol. He was last convicted in 2010 - a four-year sentence related to the attempted import of heroin into Mallorca from Cambrils in Catalonia.

At one time he was also a Guardia Civil informant. A notorious case arose in the early 1990s when Guardia Civil officers were prosecuted for paying informants with drugs.

In a letter to the association, he says that he will leave the decision regarding his newly appointed position up to the board of directors. "Although I know that they have trusted me, perhaps my appointment may cause them more than one headache."