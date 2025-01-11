As could have been predicted, the Tots-El Pi alliance at Pollensa Town Hall has expressed its disagreement with the decision to withdraw Pollensa from the Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España association. After all, it might be recalled that Tomeu Cifre of Tots per Pollença was mayor when entry into the network was announced.

The alliance maintains that withdrawal represents a "step backwards" in tourism promotion and the loss of a key means for attracting quality tourism. Inclusion was recognition of the beauty of the municipality and the commitment to high standards of heritage preservation and quality of tourism services. The distinction had allowed Pollensa to consolidate itself as a respected destination far removed from "massified" tourism.

Tots-El Pi have taken issue with the PSOE-Més administration's view that membership "contributes nothing to the municipality". The decision is "short-sighted". As for the 6,000-euro subscription per annum, this was a "minimal investment" when taking account of the benefits in terms of visibility and the attraction of quality tourists.

This is all fair enough up to a point, though one can for example question what they mean by far removed from massified tourism. It depends how one chooses to define this. More relevant perhaps is why Tots-El Pi didn't kick up a fuss when the administration took the decision to withdraw. This was months ago. The recent publicity regarding the withdrawal has only been because the Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España association has given it publicity.

Oh, and there's also the fact that Tots-El Pi refer to the "municipality", once more raising a question as to where the distinction applied. If it was indeed for the whole municipality, then Pollensa was always too large in population terms to have qualified.