The National Police report having arrested a 51-year-old man on Wednesday night for attempting to run over a woman and her two children in the S'Indioteria district of Palma.

Around 11pm, the man got into an argument with a minor. The boy's brother went to try and mediate. The mother then appeared. The man was aggressive and the woman and the two boys moved away.

He then started his car, sped up and mounted a pavement in an attempt to run them over. He left the scene and the National Police were called.

He was soon located in the Son Banya shanty town. He admitted that there had been an argument but insisted that he had been attacked and so had left the scene. A witness had meanwhile confirmed that he had deliberately driven onto the pavement and had forced people to take evasive action to avoid being hit.