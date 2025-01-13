The British tourists who caused a massive fight on Illetes beach in May have earned Mallorca an unfortunate spot on Fodor’s Guide’s annual list of the ten worst tourists of the year. The incident, involving eight British men on a stag party, escalated when a waiter at the Balneario Beach Club asked them to stop throwing beer cans and rubbish into the sea. Instead of complying, the group reacted violently, attacking staff and later clashing with police officers who tried to restore order. The brawl left a waiter and two officers injured, resulting in all eight tourists spending the night in police custody.

Calvia council described the group’s behavior as “extremely violent,” marking a low point in the island’s battle against unruly tourist conduct. Despite efforts by two off-duty Guardia Civil officers and six local police officers to defuse the situation, the tourists resisted with aggression, leading to their arrest. Seven formal complaints were filed against the group for their disruptive and dangerous actions. Reports also revealed the group had been drinking excessively and were staying at a hotel in Palma, fueling concerns about alcohol-fueled tourism tarnishing the island’s reputation.

Local officials condemned the incident, offering strong support to the beach club staff and law enforcement. Esperanza Catala, Calvia councillor in charge of police, vowed to implement a zero-tolerance policy toward similar behavior. “If they can’t behave, they should go elsewhere,” Catala stated firmly. This stance was shared by Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual, who called for stricter measures to safeguard Mallorca’s status as a premier travel destination while protecting the community from the negative impact of disruptive visitors.

The notoriety of the British tourists’ actions has launched Mallorca into an international conversation about bad behavior in tourism. Their antics have been highlighted in Fodor’s Guide’s infamous ranking, a list that draws attention to the worst examples of tourist misconduct worldwide. While the inclusion is a blow to the island’s image, it also serves as a warning about the consequences of excessive drinking and disrespectful behavior by tourists in destinations that rely on international visitors.

Mallorca is taking steps to ensure that incidents like the Illetes beach brawl do not recur. Authorities are doubling down on enforcement and accountability, signaling that reckless behavior will not be tolerated. By promoting a culture of respect and responsibility, the island hopes to restore its reputation as a welcoming and peaceful holiday destination, ensuring both residents and responsible tourists can enjoy all that Mallorca has to offer.