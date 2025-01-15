At the Three Kings parade in Palma, a woman came to public attention for carrying a sign advertising a studio flat for sale. Noemí Rotger explained that the flat had squatters but that she needed to sell it as she was planning to move to China, which is where her husband and children live. She was critical of legal insecurity arising from squatting law in Spain. According to her, the squatters had gone to court to have themselves declared 'vulnerable'. The squatters are a mother and three children.
Woman who advertised her flat for sale at Three Kings is denounced for 'squatter' harassment
A mother and three daughters live in the studio
Also in News
- End of the Golden Visa....but there is a new way to live in Spain with few problems
- Nautical exodus from Mallorca
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- How can I apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)?
- Non-resident Britons and Americans buying a property in Spain face massive tax bill, PM announces
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.