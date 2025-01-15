The owner of the Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona has made a statement to the Guardia Civil following an incident a few nights ago when the Guardia and Son Servera Police were called to the establishment because of squatters.

The company that manages the alarm system alerted the owner to the fact that the hotel had been illegally entered. When the first police units arrived, they found around thirty squatters; these included a significant number of women and children.

The squatters, who are said to be 'professionals' in occupying buildings, told the police that Spanish law protects them. They presented supermarket receipts in an attempt to justify that they had been living in the hotel for more than a month.

The owner claimed that the squatters had forced their way in, stolen various items and caused considerable damage. An eviction company had meanwhile set up a control allowing people to leave but not enter. The locks were changed and the water and electricity were apparently cut off.

All this contributed to a tense situation that the police were faced with.