Ever since the Soller Tunnel was made toll-free in December 2017, the company which had the contract for the toll system has been battling with the Council of Mallorca for compensation it believes is owed for the early termination of the contract. The current upper limit is put at 31.5 million euros, a sum that more or less equates to what the company, Globalvia, has been demanding all along.
The maximum cost of eliminating the Soller Tunnel toll - 31.5 million euros
The Balearic High Court has to determine the final compensation
Also in News
- End of the Golden Visa....but there is a new way to live in Spain with few problems
- Nautical exodus from Mallorca
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- How can I apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)?
- Non-resident Britons and Americans buying a property in Spain face massive tax bill, PM announces
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Ludicrous as always. Well done the government of Mallorca for another expensive F up.