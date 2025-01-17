Mallorca leads the average price of a stay in the Spanish sun and beach tourism market, 688 euros, according to the Atrápalo report ‘Habits 2024 and trends in 2025’ on the platform’s booking data.

After Mallorca came Las Palmas (587) and the Costa del Sol (582). The Canary Islands was the community most visited by the platform’s users in Spanish sun and beach tourism; above all, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (5.84 nights on average) and Tenerife (5.58), although between these two destinations was the Costa del Sol, in Andalusia (5.6).

Seville, Valencia and Barcelona were the cities most in demand by Spanish urban tourism travellers last year.

The three cities lead urban tourism according to the annual average number of overnight stays: Seville (3.2 nights), Valencia (2.8) and Barcelona (2.7), and according to the average price of the stay, they lead Barcelona (302 euros), Madrid (295) and Malaga (292).

The most popular provinces for rural tourism were Malaga (4.6 nights), Cantabria (4.5) and Cadiz (4.4), and among the most popular rural destinations were the towns of Ronda, Antequera, Comillas and Vejer de la Frontera, according to the head of Atrápalo’s Holiday Department, Roberto Ramos.

With regard to the average price of a stay, the list is again led by Malaga (579.88 euros), Cantabria (496.72) and Asturias (482.66).

In 2025, the company is betting on the recovery of destinations in Asia (such as China and Japan), cities such as Abu Dhabi (UAE) and new countries (such as Oman, Greenland and Romania), which can be added to consolidated destinations (such as Morocco, Turkey, the Caribbean and European capitals), and predicts that Portugal will continue to grow in visits, with cities such as Évora.

In Spain, it cites Toledo, Cádiz, Vitoria and Cartagena as possible trends for urban getaways or city breaks; in terms of rural tourism, the platform will focus on destinations such as Cambados (Pontevedra), Tazones (Asturias), Elanchove (Bizkaia), Parque Natural del Río Lobos (Soria), Nacimiento del Río Pitarque (Teruel) and Letur (Albacete).

The platform also highlights sustainable or ‘eco-friendly’ destinations as a trend consolidating in recent years: he points to Aveiro (Portugal), Benidorm and Jurmala (Latvia), which are committed to sustainability and energy efficiency “to meet the challenges posed by tourism”, according to Roberto Ramos.