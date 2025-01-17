On Friday, the Balearic Government approved a decree law that will prevent the establishment of giant chicken farms, such as one in Sineu that had led to a massive outcry. Under the decree, a maximum of 160,000 birds will be permitted, subject to location. In the case of the Sineu farm, the plan had been for almost 750,000 on a site less than two kilometres from a built-up area. At this distance, no more than 20,000 birds will be allowed.

The decree is a response to the Sineu project, which caused public alarm when it was announced some months ago. There were protests and Sineu Town Hall was totally opposed to it. Various official reports supported the town hall's stance. Earlier this week, the Balearic ministry for territory blocked any further processing of the project.

The agriculture minister, Joan Simonet, explained on Friday that the decree will introduce a "sanitary cordon" around built-up areas. This will regulate the location and size of chicken and other poultry farms. As well as the rule for less than two kilometres, there will be a maximum of 40,000 birds at a distance of between two to four kilometres and a maximum of 80,000 between four to six kilometres. The distance will be greater for the absolute maximum of 160,000 birds. The minister noted that the largest farm at present is in Manacor; it has 165,000.

The objectives of the regulation of poultry farms are "the commitment to agricultural and livestock production and the promotion of local production; ensuring animal welfare and the quality of agri-food products; a guarantee of environmental quality by minimising environmental risks arising from economic activity; and maintaining the quality of life of people close to high-density, intensive livestock farms." ​​

There now is regulation in the Balearics. But there had been none, whether at regional, island or municipal level. This was despite the fact that an EU directive has been in existence since 2010.