The climbing of the Ternelles pine in Pollensa is one of the most anticipated of all events for the Sant Antoni Fiestas. It has been known to go on for hours, but on Friday evening it took sixteen-year-old Jaume Coll just twenty minutes to reach the top and release the confetti. His effort followed two other serious attempts, one of them by a previous winner.

The pine climb, an event first documented in the 1870s but believed to be older, involves a great deal of ritual. One aspect of this is actually getting the tree into the small Plaça Vella. By ten to seven the square was packed with people, but it took another ninety minutes for the pine to finally make it into the square and then be lifted.

Safety procedures have become more evident in recent years. There is now, for instance, a system of green and red lights to allow someone to climb or not. The tree itself, 20.5 metres, didn't present too much problem. Pines in the past have done because they have been slightly too long to squeeze into the square without mishap.

There was rain on Friday and there was wind, which forced the cancellation of the traditional barbecue at the Ternelles finca, which is where the tree comes from: it is taken on a carriage into Pollensa. Rain has been a factor in making the event go on so long on previous occasions. It wasn't on Friday and nor was the amount of soap smeared onto the pine. Too much soap plus water have made the climb nigh on impossible.