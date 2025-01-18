The number of squatters at the Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona is dwindling. There are now three, two Spaniards and a Moroccan. A fourth squatter, Antonio, left on Friday. He signed a document with the administrator, Miquel Deyà, and in the presence of Son Servera Police and the Guardia Civil.

This stated that he had voluntarily handed over the key to the apartment he had been occupying. It made clear that he had not asked for any money to make him leave, that no civil or criminal action should be taken against him, and that the hotel should not demand payment for any damage.

The Guardia Civil have adopted a waiting game. Officers have in effect surrounded the premises, preventing anyone from entering or leaving (except to finally vacate the apartments that have been occupied). There is neither water nor electricity, though - as the images here show - drinking water is being smuggled in, albeit with some difficulty.

The management has erected a wooden fence. The individual passing bottles of water over this has been identified as one of the first people to have occupied the Sol y Mar. He was unable to return because of controls that the Guardia had set up.

It is cold inside the aparthotel. Without electricity, the hope is that the three remaining squatters will end their resistance and leave. How long this may take remains to be seen.