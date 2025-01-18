This stated that he had voluntarily handed over the key to the apartment he had been occupying. It made clear that he had not asked for any money to make him leave, that no civil or criminal action should be taken against him, and that the hotel should not demand payment for any damage.
The Guardia Civil have adopted a waiting game. Officers have in effect surrounded the premises, preventing anyone from entering or leaving (except to finally vacate the apartments that have been occupied). There is neither water nor electricity, though - as the images here show - drinking water is being smuggled in, albeit with some difficulty.
The management has erected a wooden fence. The individual passing bottles of water over this has been identified as one of the first people to have occupied the Sol y Mar. He was unable to return because of controls that the Guardia had set up.
It is cold inside the aparthotel. Without electricity, the hope is that the three remaining squatters will end their resistance and leave. How long this may take remains to be seen.
How long before any burglars caught in the act in empty places just sit down and claim squatters rights.
Stop their supplies and then don't let them out.
Why have the guardia civil set up patrols,as if it were a privately owned flat/ house that had been squatted they would do zero!