The occupation of the Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona by squatters is over. On Saturday, the three remaining squatters - Yerai, Mohamed and Daniel - left the establishment, having signed a document with the administrator, Miquel Deyà.

This document was identical to the one written by Antonio, who handed over the key to the apartment he had occupied on Friday and vacated the premises. The three have left on the condition that no civil or criminal action is taken against them and that the hotel doesn't claim any compensation for damage.

So ends a situation which, as far as the management are concerned, started on Sunday last week. The squatters have suggested that occupation began as long ago as November last year, something which the management believe would have been impossible because there was no water or electricity.

Whether the departure of the squatters represents the final word in the matter remains to be seen. A somewhat peculiar element to the whole affair surrounds the relationship between Deyà's operating company and the owners of the aparthotel. The owners have basically accused the company of facilitating the occupation; Deyà has said this is "absurd".

A further issue is whether the Sol y Mar is a one-off or there are occupations of other tourist establishments, in particular those which have more than just bedrooms. There are many aparthotels in Mallorca, most of which date from the 1990s. Like the Sol y Mar, they are closed over the low season. However, if services have been cut off, they aren't as appealing to potential squatters as they might otherwise be.