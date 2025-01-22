During a presentation at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid on Wednesday, President Marga Prohens announced that 1.12 billion euros are to be spent on tourism sustainability and modernisation in the Balearics.

Prohens highlighted a new campaign, this one with the slogan 'the reason is you' and for publicising the strategy to make the Balearics a benchmark in tourism sustainability.

The 1.12 billion euros of investment will be key to tackling the "ambitious challenge of transforming the Balearic Islands". The money will come from EU Next Generation Funds and the tourist tax - respectively 260 million euros and 860 million euros of tourist tax revenue raised since 2016. This will be the largest investment "ever seen", noted the president, and it will focus on environmental and water cycle projects, tackling tourism seasonality, historical and cultural heritage, responsible tourism, research and development, and training and quality of employment in the tourism sector.

In essence, therefore, it is to be investment in the various purposes that were originally set out when the tax was introduced in 2016. Responsible tourism is the only clear deviation from those original purposes. As there are 860 million euros of tourist tax revenue, it is perhaps justified to ask why so much revenue has accumulated and has not been spent.

In this regard, the tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, presented a QR code that will provide information on tourist tax investments. He said that this is "a tool to access the website that will offer both visitors and residents almost instant information on the projects that are supported by the tax".