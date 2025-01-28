There alarm in Magalluf this afternoon after a fire broke out on the 16th floor of one of the buildings known locally as the Magalluf towers.

Eyewitnesses said that they could see large amounts of smoking coming from one of the apartments at the top of the building. The fire brigade and local police units rushed to the scene and the blaze was quicky extinguished.

According to early reports the fire is said to have broken out in one of the air-conditioning units but this has still not been officially confirmed.

The "Magalluf tower" is the tallest building in Magalluf built when the resort was being developed. It is one of the landmarks of the Magalluf sky-line.

Police officers and the fire brigade remained at the scene this afternoon trying to establish the extact cause of the fire.