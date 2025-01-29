The fear of squatters has become an ever-present reality in Palma and indeed the whole of Mallorca, with the potential occupation of former bank branches a particular concern. One of the most notorious cases of squatting in the city was that of a bank right opposite the Palma Police headquarters. That lasted for several months. The squat attracted gangs of youths. There was drug dealing. There were fights and harassment of residents.
