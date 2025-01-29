The fear of squatters has become an ever-present reality in Palma and indeed the whole of Mallorca, with the potential occupation of former bank branches a particular concern. One of the most notorious cases of squatting in the city was that of a bank right opposite the Palma Police headquarters. That lasted for several months. The squat attracted gangs of youths. There was drug dealing. There were fights and harassment of residents.

On Monday night, residents of Camp d'en Serralta saw two individuals acting suspiciously outside a bank branch that has been closed for some years. These individuals were trying to find a way in.

At one point they had been challenged by residents and had left. The police had meanwhile been contacted. The two returned later but failed to achieve their objective and on Tuesday employees from an alarm company were at the bank to check on the security systems.

In ​​Camp d'en Serralta there have been several cases of squatting - actual and attempted - which have raised concerns. Residents are increasingly attentive to any suspicious activity, the best-known case in the area having been that of a building which had been abandoned while still under construction.

Around a dozen squatters moved in. They were finally evicted, and the owners had to clean the building up because of its insanitary condition.