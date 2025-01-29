On Wednesday, the president (speaker) of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne, was scheduled to preside over meetings of the parliamentary boards, vowing that he will "continue working" despite facing a possible trial for alleged hate crime.

A Palma court of instruction has initiated the procedures for the possible trial of Le Senne of Vox, who is accused of a hate crime for having torn up photos of victims of Francoism during a parliamentary session that was debating the repeal of the law of historical memory.

In justifying the procedures on Monday, the judge was of the view that Le Senne had demonstrated "rage, anger and contempt towards what these images represented". He had revealed "an evident hatred towards the ideology of the people represented".

Le Senne responded by saying that he would not comment on the judicial decision. He insisted that he will not resign.

The government, i.e. the Partido Popular, "has nothing to say about this", according to vice-president Antoni Costa. As far as the government is concerned, any decisions regarding Le Senne's future are in the hands of the parliamentary groups. Opposition parties have called for his resignation.