On Wednesday, the president (speaker) of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne, was scheduled to preside over meetings of the parliamentary boards, vowing that he will "continue working" despite facing a possible trial for alleged hate crime.
Facing a possible trial for hate crime, the Balearic Parliament speaker vows to "keep working"
"Evident hatred towards the ideology of the people represented"
Not surprised he usnt resigning. No one ever does. Let the courts deal with him.