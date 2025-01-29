Miquel Deyà, the administrator of the Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona is suing the establishment's owner for defamation. This is related to the recent occupation of the hotel by squatters.

He is claiming 500,000 euros damages, the owner having implied that Deyà and his company were themselves squatters and had promoted the squatting by others because he (the owner) was allegedly owed 240,000 euros. Deyà says these are "totally false" statements and has called on the owner to retract them.

According to the squatters, the occupation started in November following the end of the 2024 season and when the water and electricity were cut off. The matter, however, seemingly first came to light on January 12. The final four squatters left a few days later.

They were accused by the administrator of usurpation and having caused damages, while the squatters reported him for coercion, illegal detention and breaking and entering. They left after reaching an agreement that no action would be taken against them.

The owner suggested that the occupation was suspicious, given that payment of the supposed debt had been demanded. It was maintained that Deyà, far from being the true victim of the occupation, was himself a squatter with a suspicious occupation that coincided with an occupation that had happened some time ago - by workers who were not paid for their work. This was used "so that we would pay an amount as a loan that has not been returned to us either".