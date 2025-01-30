Holiday giant, Jet2, has warned that the Canary Islands are "playing a dangerous game" following anti-tourism protests. The warning from Britain´s top travel company comes to anyone planning to visit Lanzarote and Tenerife, according to British media reports.
You are playing a dangerous game, British travel chief warns islands
Protests and comments make tourists feel unwelcome
"Not everyone is rich, and many tourists simply want an affordable and relaxing holiday” he says. And why on earth does he think that it is the residents of The Canaries and The Baleares who should suffer hardship to provide this?