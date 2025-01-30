Holiday giant, Jet2, has warned that the Canary Islands are "playing a dangerous game" following anti-tourism protests. The warning from Britain´s top travel company comes to anyone planning to visit Lanzarote and Tenerife, according to British media reports.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: "Anti-tourism protests and derogatory comments from local administrations make tourists feel unwelcome. People don't come to the Canaries to be mistreated or to witness protests.

Similar anti-tourism protests took place in Mallorca last summer and some British tourists have said that they no longer feel welcome.

"Such incidents tarnish the region's image, pushing tourists toward destinations like Turkey and Morocco, where they feel valued." He added: "Not everyone is rich, and many tourists simply want an affordable and relaxing holiday. If they feel unwanted, they’ll look elsewhere," he was quoted as saying by the British media.

Heapy said: "Rising taxes drive up the overall cost of holidays, reducing demand. While the tourist tax is small, it sets a dangerous precedent." He said: "Governments need to enforce existing regulations and focus on controlling illegal rentals rather than penalising compliant operators.

"They should also work with airlines and tour operators to promote the Canary Islands in key markets like the UK."