According to the 2023 report from the Youth Council of Spain that was published on Thursday, the emancipation rate had fallen to 18%. This finding follows information from the Balearic Government's First Youth Survey, which was presented last week.
The regional government's report states that the average salary for this age group is 1,050 euros per month. The Youth Council has found that, at a national level, 35% of 16 to 29-year-olds earn less than 1,000 euros per month.
Where people have left home in the Balearics, around 40% are said to be in a highly vulnerable financial situation because they spend more than 40% of income on housing. A consequence is the level of debt they incur. Half of all those who leave home are evicted because they can't pay the rent or keep up mortgage payments.
A further finding from the government's study is that more than 40% of the age group say that the lack of affordable housing is the reason for not leaving home. A response to this is the increasing popularity and availability of coliving. Most evident in Barcelona and Madrid, the real estate group CBRE estimates that there are approaching 20,000 coliving beds in Spain. In 2023 there were 8,000.
