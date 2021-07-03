England have reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday night. A Harry Kane brace and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealed the Three Lions’ place in the last four with a superb display in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

England’s performance sparked wild scenes among fans inside the stadium and in homes, pubs and fan zones across the country as hope that Gareth Southgate’s team could end 55 years of hurt is turning into belief it could happen. It is the first time the England’s men team has reached the semi-final of European Championship for 25 years, as they seek to win their first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

England fans gathered in Rome after being told not to travel to the Italian capital from the UK due to COVID restrictions. Italy is on the UK government’s amber list and travel restrictions mean all British arrivals have to isolate for five days. It meant England fans watching the team in Rome either lived in Italy or arrived from another European Union country to attend the match.

And supporters did not have to wait long for an England goal as Kane scored after four minutes. Raheem Sterling - arguably England’s best player during the tournament - played an exceptional pass through Ukraine’s defence which the Spurs striker latched on to and stabbed past the onrushing goalkeeper.

It prompted England fans inside the stadium to start singing: “Que Sera Sera, whatever will be will be, we’re going to Wembley”, where the semi-finals and final will be played.

England doubled their lead early in the second half with a powerful header from defender Maguire after Luke Shaw whipped in a free kick into the box. Three minutes later Harry Kane scored again - his third goal of the competition so far - after Shaw provided another assist with a cross from the left.

Substitute Jordan Henderson bagged England’s fourth as the Liverpool player headed home from a Mason Mount cross. It was the Liverpool player’s first ever England goal in his 62nd international game.

England will now play Denmark on Wednesday for a place in the final of Euro 2020.