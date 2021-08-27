Real Mallorca 1 - Espanyol 0

Mallorca at home to Espanyol - the two teams who won automatic promotion to the Primera. There could have been goals for both teams before Dani Rodríguez's 26th minute shot put Mallorca ahead. Diego López in the Espanyol goal saved well from Take Kubo's 42nd minute strike, as the home side had the better of the first period.

Into the second half, and there was celebration among the home fans when Espanyol's coach, Vicente Moreno, was booked; he was Mallorca's coach before Luis García Plaza (who himself was also booked for protesting).

Full back Brian Oliván should have done better with his effort on 72 minutes, the first real opportunity for Mallorca in the half. There was an even better one nine minutes later, but Kubo shot over.

Three minutes into added time, Espanyol central defender Sergi Gómez was shown red for a foul on Amath Ndiaye when he was clear on goal.

The three points were secured, and Mallorca find themselves - for the moment - on top of LaLiga Santander.