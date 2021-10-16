Real Sociedad 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Back to league action after the international break and a tough assignment for Mallorca, twelfth in LaLiga Santander on eleven points, away to Real Sociedad, third with 17.

Mallorca's Manolo Reina saved well from midfielder Mikel Merino and Sociedad's Alexander Isak had a goal ruled out for offside. These were rare opportunities in an even first half that ended with Sociedad down to ten men. Full back Aihen Muñoz might have got more than a yellow for his 13th minute challenge on Lee Kang-in. Just before the break he got his second booking for a foul on Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta; the second yellow was a bit harsh.

Nine minutes into the second period, and it was Mallorca's turn to have a goal ruled out, Ángel Rodríguez having handled. Mallorca, brighter than they had been in the first half, were nevertheless struggling to get far against the home side's defence.

The visitors had the game under control without ever looking as if they were going to score, and the match had nil-nil all over it until Reina failed to stop Julen Lobete's 90th minute shot and winner.

Sociedad: Remiro; Zaldúa, Elustondo, Le Normand, Muñoz; Guevara (Zubimendi 45); Portu, Merino, Navarro (Gorosabel 45), Januzaj (Lobete 66); Isak (Sorloth 66)

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Battaglia (Sevilla 62), Galarreta (Baba 76); Lee (Mboula 85), D. Rodríguez, Amath (Niño 62); Á. Rodríguez (Abdón 76)