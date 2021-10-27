Real Mallorca 1 - Sevilla 1

Mallorca, hoping to shake off the disappointment of the added time against Valencia at the weekend, at home in LaLiga Santander to third-placed Sevilla.

Early pressure from Sevilla brought a shot from Jesús Navas that just went wide, but somewhat against the run of play, Amath Ndiaye put Antonio Sánchez in to open the scoring on 21 minutes. Sevilla responded through efforts from Rafa Mir and Diego Carlos, but Mallorca went into the break one-nil up.

Ángel Rodríguez hit the post on 48 minutes, and Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal was saved by the woodwork shortly after. The home side were making life difficult for the visitors, but on 72 minutes, former Spurs attacker, Erik Lamela, equalised.

In added time, it all kicked off. A member of the Sevilla technical team was shown a red, apparently in protest at only four minutes having been added on, and Mallorca's Jaume Costa also saw red for a high tackle on Lamela. Dani Rodríguez was left crocked by Thomas Delaney's challenge, and Lucas Ocampos scored what looked to have been the winner for Sevilla. Reina was booked for protesting, and Sevilla's Fernando Reges also got a yellow for protesting after VAR ruled the goal out for his handball.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Sánchez (Sedlar 71), Galarreta (Sevilla 77), Baba, D. Rodríguez (Sastre 90+); Amath (Costa 77), Á. Rodríguez (Niño 77)

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Koundé, Carlos, Acuña (Ocampos 45); Jordán (Rakitic 81), Fernando, Oliver (Augustinsson 53); Munir (Delaney 53), Mir, Suso (Lamela 53)

Attendance: 15,150