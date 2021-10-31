Cádiz 1 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca, twelfth in LaLiga Santander on 13 points after eleven matches, and having drawn their last two matches against two of the top sides - Valencia and Sevilla - away to Cádiz in eighteenth position.

Cádiz central defender Falí (Rafael Jiménez Jarque) was booked for a foul on Amath Ndiaye close to the area in the nineteenth minute, and this was nearly costly for the home side - Salva Sevilla struck the bar with the free kick. Amath might have scored nine minutes later, but immediately afterwards Iddrisu Baba put Mallorca ahead.

It was then the turn of Cádiz to hit the woodwork - Rúben Sobrino against the post on 32 minutes.

Cádiz, yet to win at home this season, did little to suggest that they were about to correct this in the second half, as Lee Kang-in's shot brushed the bar on 48 minutes and keeper Jeremias Ledesma saved from Ángel Rodríguez's shot six minutes later.

On 70 minutes, Cádiz full back Isaac Carcelén was shown a straight red - he was the last defender with Dani Rodríguez through on goal - but a VAR check led to the card being rescinded. There had been a previous foul by Baba.

Mallorca coach Luis García Plaza was shown a red on 81 minutes following a clash between Pablo Maffeo and Choco Lozano. Five minutes later, there was a second yellow for Aleksandar Sedlar.

Mallorca, down to ten men, looked to hold on for the three points, but the period of added time, as against Valencia and Sevilla, once more produced drama. Joan Sastre, on for Maffeo, fouled Lozano in the area, and Álvaro Negredo put the penalty away.

Cádiz: Ledesma; Carcelén (Osmajic 80), Cala, Fali (Chust 45), Espino; Chapela (Arzamendía 69), Jonsson (Alarcón 61), Fernández, Perea; Lozano, Sobrino (Negredo 61)

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo (Sastre 82), Valjent (Sedlar 45), Russo, Oliván; Sevilla (Galarreta 62), Baba, D. Rodríguez; Lee (Battaglia 90), Á. Rodríguez, Amath (Sánchez 62)