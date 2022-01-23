Valtteri Bottas, left, cycling in Mallorca

Thomas Maheux

Finnish Formula One racing driver, Valtteri Bottas, is training for the upcoming season with his new team, Alfa Romeo Racing, by cycling on Mallorca's roads.

Bottas has been accompanying his partner, Australian Tiffany Cromwell, who is a member of the Canyon–SRAM professional women's cycling team, one of a number of teams training in Mallorca at present.

From 2017 to last year, Bottas was Lewis Hamilton's racing partner at Mercedes. He has twice finished second in the Formula One Championship and is the winner of ten grand prix, all with Mercedes.

