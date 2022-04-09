Real Mallorca 1 - Atlético Madrid 0

Mallorca, on a dreadful run that has seen them drop into the relegation zone, against an Atlético side fourth in La Liga Santander and undefeated in the league since a shock defeat against bottom club Levante on February 16. They also suffered a shock defeat at home on December 4, and that was against Mallorca.

Perhaps not unexpectedly, given Atlético's reputation for defensive football, the first half passed with barely any action of note. Vedat Muriqi and Marcos Llorente had efforts early on, but these were about all. Unlike last weekend's yellow-card fest against Getafe, there was just the one first-half booking (not eight); this was for Dani Rodríguez.

Brian Oliván's shot immediately after the break, well saved by Jan Oblak, hinted at greater second-half excitement, and Rodrigo De Paul shot over for Atlético moments later. Muriqi went close on 64 minutes and four minutes later he fired Mallorca ahead from the penalty spot after a foul on Pablo Maffeo.

As Mallorca looked to hold on to the lead, Iddrisu Baba had to go off when he took a shot from Thomas Lemar direct in the face. Three valuable points were on the line, and Mallorca were making sure of them.

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Oliván, Costa; Sánchez (Battaglia 85), Baba (Grenier 90+3), D. Rodríguez; Muriqi, Lee (Kubo 54)

Atlético: Oblak; Savic, Felipe (Lodi 75), Mandava; Llorente, Koke (Lemar 46), Kondogbia, De Paul (Vrsaljko 62), Carrasco; Suárez (Félix 62), Griezmann (Cunha 46)

Attendance: 15,437.