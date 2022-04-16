Elche 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, out of the relegation zone thanks to the win over Atlético Madrid, away to Elche, two places above them in fifteenth place in La Liga Santander. Going in to Saturday's match, the two sides had identical records from the past five games - one win and four defeats, although Mallorca's win was the more recent. Would the momentum be with the visitors?

On ten minutes, Raúl Guti shot wide after a rapid counterattack. Twenty minutes later, Fidel Chaves, who had set up Guti's effort, failed to take a clear scoring opportunity. Five minutes before the break, left wing-back Johan Mojica arrived in the area and shot Elche into the lead.

Coach Javier Aguirre responded by sending out a more attacking side for the second half, but on 58 minutes Palma-born and one-time Mallorca defender Pedro Bigas headed in from a Fidel free kick to make it two-nil.

It got worse for Mallorca, an Elche third coming from a Lee Kang-in own goal on 81 minutes. Three minutes into added time, and Mallorca created their only scoring chance of the match, Vedat Muriqi hitting the woodwork.

Whatever happened to the momentum?

Elche: Badía; Ferrández (Morente 71), Roco, Gonzalo, Bigas (D. González 87), Mojica; Fidel (Milla 68), Guti (Gumbau 68), Mascarell, Pérez (Piatti 71); Ponce

Mallorca: Rico; Maffeo (Lee 46), Valjent, Raíllo, Oliván, Costa (G. González 35); Amath (Á. Rodríguez 56), Sánchez, Baba (Sevilla 56), D. Rodríguez (Kubo 46); Muriqi