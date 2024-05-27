Year 6 had another fantastic science week this week which included a fruit party at the start of a week - promoting and celebrating a healthy lifestyle. They also enjoyed an active science experiment where the children recorded their heart rates before, during and after extreme physical activity. It was a lot of fun and great learning!

A University Tour

In preparation for their post International Baccalaureate plans, The Academy School DP1 students went to the Netherlands to visit universities and explore what life could be like there as undergraduate students. They were based in Amsterdam where they were able to get to know the city and went on different day trips to visit universities throughout the country. They visited the University of Utrecht, the University of Leiden and the Technological University of Delft. They met both current students and faculty members at the different institutions and were able to develop a clearer sense of their future academic aspirations.

Country Life

Reception 1 had a great time on their excursion to Fresopolis farm. They learned about the different animals, how to care for them and used their kind hands. They visited a sensory garden where they were able to touch, smell, and taste different plants. The children also learned about the things that a plant needs to grow and they planted their own sunflower seeds which they will take care of in school.

Musical Expression

This term the students from Year 1 to Year 6 at The Academy have been playing the pianos to develop and deepen their understanding of music theory. They do a range of activities such as playing notes and learning well known melodies. They are composing short pieces using different notes and tempos to complement silent movies.