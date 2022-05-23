On Sunday night, Real Mallorca fans gathered at the Mallorcafé at the Son Moix Stadium, where a giant screen had been installed for the final and vital match of the season.

The euphoria grew as goals from Ángel Rodríguez and Clément Grenier guaranteed that Mallorca would be in LaLiga Santander for another season. And once the match was over, hundreds headed for the traditional celebration point - Plaça Joan Carles I, otherwise known as Plaça Tortugas (turtles square).

The fountain had been fenced off in anticipation of the celebrations, but a good number of fans still managed to get a soaking.