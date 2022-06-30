<p>The new-look Son Moix stadium is starting to take shape as the U.S. owners of Real Mallorca make a massive investment.<\/p>\r\n<div data-tweetid="1542446921838694400">\r\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">\r\n<p>\ud83d\udcba Esto va cogiendo \ud835\udc84\ud835\udc90\ud835\udc8d\ud835\udc90\ud835\udc93 y forma. <br><br>\ud835\ude85\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude9d \ud835\ude7c\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude95\ud835\ude98\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude8c\ud835\ude8a \ud835\ude74\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude9d\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude8d\ud835\ude92 \ud83d\udccd <a href="https:\/\/t.co\/xGoOvboFs3">pic.twitter.com\/xGoOvboFs3<\/a><\/p>\r\n\u2014 Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) <a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/RCD_Mallorca\/status\/1542446921838694400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2022<\/a><\/blockquote>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<p>New seating has already been added and if all goes according to plan building work will be completed by the end of the year.<\/p>
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.