Rayo Vallecano 0 - Real Mallorca 2

Mallorca were determined to sign Vedat Muriqi permanently, and their perseverance is being rewarded. The Kosovo striker headed in after 12 minutes following good work by Dani Rodríguez; his second goal in two matches.

With the visitors defending soundly, Rayo's first real opportunity came on 32 minutes, when Radamel Falcao's shot was deflected onto a post. Just before the break, Muriqi went close with another header, this one laid on by Lee Kang-in. Rayo had 72% possession in the first half, but Mallorca were content to let them have the ball.

Six minutes into the second period, and Dimitrievski reacted well in saving a deflected shot from Rodríguez. But on 64 minutes the Rayo keeper couldn't keep out Lee after a poor clearance by Balliu.

Sub Javier Llábres, on for Lee, had the ball in the net on 88 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside. A third would have rounded off an encouraging performance by Mallorca.

Rayo: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Ciss, Catena, F. García; Óscar (Pozo 85), López (Camello 56); Salvi (Comesaña 56), Trejo (Bebe 56), A. García; Falcao (Nteka 78)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Costa; Grenier (Sánchez 66), Battaglia, D. Rodríguez (Galarreta 86); Lee (Llábres 74), Muriqi (Abdón 86)