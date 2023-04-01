Real Mallorca 0 - Osasuna 0

Mallorca, who created few opportunities and didn't have a shot on target against midtable rivals Osasuna, in the end had to thank Serbian keeper Predrag Rajkovic for saves towards the end of the match that gave them a point.

The home side started brightly, with Lee Kang-in shooting over from an early free kick, but there was little else to show for this other than some yellow cards.

On 68 minutes, centre-back José Manuel Copete was shown a straight red for pulling back Ibáñez as he was going in on goal. Down to ten men and Osasuna now created their chances, but Rajkovic kept them out.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, González, Raíllo, Copete, Costa; Baba, Galarreta, D. Rodríguez (Sánchez 82); Lee (Nastasic 75); Muriqi (Kadewere 75)

Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal (Moreno 86), Cruz, U. García, Aridane; Ibáñez (Abdé 76), Torró (Moncayola 67), Oroz (Gómez 67); R. García (K. García 86), Budimir, Barja

Attendance: 14,312.